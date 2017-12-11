220217-N-PG226-1136 ROMANIA (Feb. 17, 2022) Sergeant Giusca-Ene Nicolae tests a detonation wire. NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7576303
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-PG226-1136
|Resolution:
|2758x4464
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. [Image 7 of 7], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
