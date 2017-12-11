Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region.

    ROMANIA

    11.12.2017

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tate Cardinal 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220221-N-PG226-1098 CONSTANTA, Romania (Feb. 21, 2022) Romanian navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians practice entering and clearing ordnance from rooms during a subject matter expert exchange. NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:46
    Location: RO
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

