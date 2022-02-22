220222-N-PG226-1059 CONSTANTA, Romania (Feb. 22, 2022) Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the U.S. and Romania inspect ordnance after detonation during a subject matter expert exchange. NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

