    ROMANIA

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tate Cardinal 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220222-N-PG226-1059 CONSTANTA, Romania (Feb. 22, 2022) Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the U.S. and Romania inspect ordnance after detonation during a subject matter expert exchange. NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7576310
    VIRIN: 220222-N-PG226-1059
    Resolution: 4088x2973
    Size: 916.18 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. [Image 7 of 7], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

