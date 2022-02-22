DLA dashboard weather

A new Defense Logistics Agency Distribution dashboard application contains a detailed weather map using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration web integration and hurricane tracking along with dynamic links to weather in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Tracy, California, plus a live Pennsylvania snowplow tracker, national weather listing and flight tracker.

