    HCORE Test Kit Mission [Image 2 of 3]

    HCORE Test Kit Mission

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Paul Crank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution developed a mobile phone interface, allowing users access to real-time COVID-19 test kit mission data wherever they are.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7576181
    VIRIN: 220222-O-YE683-089
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 0 B
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HCORE Test Kit Mission [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Crank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

