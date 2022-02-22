Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Diana Dawa 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Steven Forster, far right, a supply management specialist in Defense Logistics Agency Distribution current operations, demonstrates the new mobile dashboard application to Brent Ingraham, far left, executive director of the Defense Department’s Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell and Perry L. Knight, SES, center, DLA Distribution deputy commander, during a visit in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. The app provides real-time metrics for the mission to distribute millions of free COVID-19 at-home tests to American households.

    This work, DLA new APP [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Dawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

