    Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Photo by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Attendees were provided cowboy hats, bandanas and t-shirts to enhance the experience of rodeo life at the Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program Special Needs Rodeo, July 16, 2022, at the Geary County Fairgrounds. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #fortriley #fortrileyACS #EFMP

