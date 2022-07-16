Attendees were provided cowboy hats, bandanas and t-shirts to enhance the experience of rodeo life at the Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program Special Needs Rodeo, July 16, 2022, at the Geary County Fairgrounds. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.16.2022, Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo, by Jennifer James