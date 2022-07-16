Exceptional family members had an opportunity to practice hands on events such as steer roping and bull riding at the Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program Special Needs Rodeo, July 16, 2022 at the Geary County Fairgrounds. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 12:04 Photo ID: 7576058 VIRIN: 220716-A-PG518-339 Resolution: 4522x3385 Size: 3.07 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.