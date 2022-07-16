A horse drawn wagon provided tours for participants and their families around the arena and fairgrounds during the Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program Special Needs Rodeo, July 16, 2022, at the Geary County Fairgrounds.(U.S. Army photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:56 Photo ID: 7576062 VIRIN: 220716-A-PG518-684 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 450.77 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.