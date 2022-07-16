Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program hosts 2022 Special Needs Rodeo

Natalee Bray, Miss Rodeo Junction City 2021, leads a rodeo participant around the arena during the Fort Riley Exceptional Family Member Program Special Needs Rodeo, July 16, 2022, at the Geary County Fairgrounds. The Miss Rodeo Junction City Queen 2022 candidates and the reigning Miss Rodeo Junction City volunteered at the event in multiple capacities to include offering lead rides on their horses for special needs cowboys and cowgirls. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley Public Affairs)

