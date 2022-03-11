ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course

U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders and Republic of Korea Military Policemen respond to a simulated base attack during a joint Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 3, 2022. The joint partners practiced clearing buildings and how to absorb and react to enemy contact during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 11.03.2022 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR