ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course

U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders and Republic of Korea Military Policemen respond to a simulated base attack during a joint Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 3, 2022. In the scenario, the joint partners objectives were to neutralize active threats and clear buildings of all armed combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 11.03.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR