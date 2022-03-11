ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Desouza, 51st Security Forces Squadron leader, secures a simulated combatant during a joint Combat Readiness Course with Republic of Korea Military Police members Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 3, 2022. Throughout the training, the joint partners reacted to simulated attacks to practice left and right drills. Security Forces Defenders are responsible for ensuring the safety of bases, weapons, property and personnel from hostile forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

