    ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course [Image 2 of 4]

    ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Desouza, 51st Security Forces Squadron leader, secures a simulated combatant during a joint Combat Readiness Course with Republic of Korea Military Police members Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 3, 2022. Throughout the training, the joint partners reacted to simulated attacks to practice left and right drills. Security Forces Defenders are responsible for ensuring the safety of bases, weapons, property and personnel from hostile forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Readiness Course
    joint training
    Defenders
    CRC
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st SFS

