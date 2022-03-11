ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course

U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders and Republic of Korea Military Policemen respond to a simulated attack in Humvees during a joint Combat Readiness Course (CRC) at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 3, 2022. The CRC consisted of multiple training scenarios to test the joint partners ability to adapt and work as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

