    ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course [Image 1 of 4]

    ROK MPs/U.S. Defenders tackle Combat Readiness Course

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders and Republic of Korea Military Policemen respond to a simulated attack in Humvees during a joint Combat Readiness Course (CRC) at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 3, 2022. The CRC consisted of multiple training scenarios to test the joint partners ability to adapt and work as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 06:51
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
