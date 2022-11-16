On Biodiversity Day at #COP27, many people in Egypt and across the world spoke out to save the coral reefs! Protecting coral reefs and coastal ecosystems is essential for Egypt’s climate resilience and sustainable long-term economic growth. That’s why USAID is committed to conserving the Red Sea’s coastal ecosystem while promoting high-value, low impact ecotourism. At COP27, USAID announced an initial contribution of $15 million to launch the Red Sea Initiative in collaboration with the United Nations Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR).

Credit:US Embassy Cairo/Nabil Sedky

