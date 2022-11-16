Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGYPT - Sharm El Sheikh - November 2022 - MD Reed & HEPCA @COP27 Biodiversity Day [Image 8 of 10]

    EGYPT - Sharm El Sheikh - November 2022 - MD Reed &amp; HEPCA @COP27 Biodiversity Day

    EGYPT

    11.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    On Biodiversity Day at #COP27, many people in Egypt and across the world spoke out to save the coral reefs! Protecting coral reefs and coastal ecosystems is essential for Egypt’s climate resilience and sustainable long-term economic growth. That’s why USAID is committed to conserving the Red Sea’s coastal ecosystem while promoting high-value, low impact ecotourism. At COP27, USAID announced an initial contribution of $15 million to launch the Red Sea Initiative in collaboration with the United Nations Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR).
    CREDIT: US Embassy Cairo/Nabil Sedky

    Egypt
    USAID
    climate resilience
    Red Sea Initiative
    corals conservation
    coastal ecosystem

