USAID is proud to support #ClimateAction through the ClimaTech Run Global competition in the months leading up to COP27. At COP27 the United States, Egypt, and other partners announced the five winners.
USAID remains committed to addressing climate change threats through increased cooperation and funding for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship that staves off its worst impacts. USAID is proud to support innovators and entrepreneurs in developing solutions to the climate crisis through the ClimaTech Run Global Competition.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 20:20
|Photo ID:
|7575505
|VIRIN:
|221116-D-d0499-829
|Resolution:
|900x600
|Size:
|107.54 KB
|Location:
|EG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EGYPT - Sharm El Sheikh - November 2022 - @COP27 Climatech Run Winners [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT