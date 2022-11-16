Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGYPT - Sharm El Sheikh - November 2022 - @COP27 Climatech Run Winners [Image 7 of 10]

    EGYPT - Sharm El Sheikh - November 2022 - @COP27 Climatech Run Winners

    EGYPT

    11.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID is proud to support #ClimateAction through the ClimaTech Run Global competition in the months leading up to COP27. At COP27 the United States, Egypt, and other partners announced the five winners.
    USAID remains committed to addressing climate change threats through increased cooperation and funding for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship that staves off its worst impacts. USAID is proud to support innovators and entrepreneurs in developing solutions to the climate crisis through the ClimaTech Run Global Competition.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
