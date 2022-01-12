USAID Supports Egypt's Climate Resilience

Benban Technical School alum, Abdel Kareem, is developing a water pumping system using solar panels.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, USAID established the new and renewable energy diploma program at Benban Technical School, empowering more than 500 youth with the skills to work in Egypt's growing solar energy industry.

