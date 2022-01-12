Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID Supports Egypt's Climate Resilience [Image 10 of 10]

    USAID Supports Egypt's Climate Resilience

    EGYPT

    12.01.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Benban Technical School alum, Abdel Kareem, is developing a water pumping system using solar panels.
    In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, USAID established the new and renewable energy diploma program at Benban Technical School, empowering more than 500 youth with the skills to work in Egypt's growing solar energy industry.

    Egypt
    Renewable energy
    USAID
    youth
    climate resilience
    technical education

