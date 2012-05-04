New Fuel System for Fresno Air National Guard

Members of the press talk with the Air national Guard regarding the new fuel complex installed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District following a ribbon cutting on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fresno, California.
