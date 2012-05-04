A team of dignitaries prepares to snip a ribbon celebrating the completion of a new fuel facilty for the Fresno Air National Guard, in Fresno, Califorrnia, on Nov. 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2012
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7575366
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-PZ119-0055
|Resolution:
|2250x1380
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Fuel System for Fresno Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT