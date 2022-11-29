New Fuel System for Fresno Air National Guard

Barry Combs, SPK Quality Assurance, Construction Representative (in yellow) talks about the Air National Guard's new fuel system during a tour of the facility following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7575364
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-PZ119-0053
|Resolution:
|1500x2250
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
