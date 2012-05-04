USACE Sacramento District’s Barry Combs, construction quality assurance representative explains how the new fuel facility improves safety, upgrades how vehicles deliver fuel to the base, and increases the speed in which fuel can be made available to aircraft.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2012 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:10 Photo ID: 7575367 VIRIN: 221209-A-PZ119-0056 Resolution: 2250x1350 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Fuel System for Fresno Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.