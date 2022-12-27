Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers

A participant of the Patriot All-American golf tournament takes part in a flight hypoxia simulator during a base visit, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The simulator, provided by Detachment 9, Training Support Squadron, gave the golfers a chance to practice flying an F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
