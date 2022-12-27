Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 6 of 6]

    Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A participant of the Patriot All-American golf tournament takes part in a flight hypoxia simulator during a base visit, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The simulator, provided by Detachment 9, Training Support Squadron, gave the golfers a chance to practice flying an F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    This work, Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Base Visit
    Patriot All-American

