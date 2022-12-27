Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 4 of 6]

    Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Schmitz, Luke Air Force Base guardsman, presents the U.S. flag to Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, during a retreat ceremony, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The flag will be presented to the winner of the tournament as part of their winnings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7574969
    VIRIN: 221227-F-VE235-1145
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke AFB
    Base Visit
    Patriot All-American

