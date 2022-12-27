U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Schmitz and Airman 1st Class Alex Huerta, Luke Air Force Base guardsmen, fold the U.S. flag during a retreat ceremony, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The flag will be presented to the winner of the tournament as part of their winnings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:22 Photo ID: 7574968 VIRIN: 221227-F-VE235-1115 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.99 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.