    Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 1 of 6]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to participants of the Patriot All-American golf tournament during a base visit, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The golfers were given a tour of Luke AFB, showcasing the various units on base and their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7574966
    VIRIN: 221227-F-VE235-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Base Visit
    Patriot All-American

