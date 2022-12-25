Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)

Lt. Jacob Balchikonis, an operations officer assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), poses with crew members dressed in holiday costumes Dec. 25, 2022. The crew celebrated the holidays through several morale events including a gingerbread house decorating contest, cookie decorating and holiday trivia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

