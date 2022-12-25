Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 6 of 7]

    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Lt. Jacob Balchikonis, an operations officer assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), poses with crew members dressed in holiday costumes Dec. 25, 2022. The crew celebrated the holidays through several morale events including a gingerbread house decorating contest, cookie decorating and holiday trivia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:43
    Photo ID: 7574620
    VIRIN: 221225-G-DV874-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)
    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)
    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)
    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)
    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)
    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)
    Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    LANTAREA
    USCGC Spencer
    Spencer22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT