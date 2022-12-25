Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Huthens, a gunner’s mate assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), opens a gift sent from his family Dec. 25, 2022. The crew celebrated the holidays through several morale events including a gingerbread house decorating contest, cookie decorating and holiday trivia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:43 Photo ID: 7574623 VIRIN: 221225-G-DV874-1084 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.89 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.