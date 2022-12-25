Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hutchens, a gunner’s mate, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Josceyln an intelligence specialist, crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) deliver presents while underway Dec. 25, 2022. The crew celebrated the holidays through several morale events including a gingerbread house decorating contest, cookie decorating and holiday trivia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:43 Photo ID: 7574619 VIRIN: 221225-G-DV874-1208 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.83 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.