Crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), pose with gingerbread houses they decorated for a crew holiday contest while underway Dec. 24, 2022. The team competed for ticket entries towards a greater morale prize to be raffled at the end of the patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7574615 VIRIN: 221224-G-DV874-1209 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.12 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.