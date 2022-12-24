Holiday celebrations on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)

Crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), pose with gingerbread houses they decorated for a crew holiday contest while underway Dec. 24, 2022. The team competed for ticket entries towards a greater morale prize to be raffled at the end of the patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 09:42
|Photo ID:
|7574615
|VIRIN:
|221224-G-DV874-1209
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
