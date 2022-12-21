CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. recognized Master Sgt.

Addison Urbalejo, 488th Intelligence Squadron section chief intelligence

integration as an outstanding performer, Dec. 21, 2022, at Royal Air Force

Mildenhall, England. The 488th IS, part of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force

Base, Neb., is responsible for a variety of missions that provide critical

intelligence to tactical warfighters and national decision-makers. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

