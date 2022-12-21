Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families [Image 12 of 13]

    CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. recognized Master Sgt.
    Addison Urbalejo, 488th Intelligence Squadron section chief intelligence
    integration as an outstanding performer, Dec. 21, 2022, at Royal Air Force
    Mildenhall, England. The 488th IS, part of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force
    Base, Neb., is responsible for a variety of missions that provide critical
    intelligence to tactical warfighters and national decision-makers. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 06:33
    Photo ID: 7574464
    VIRIN: 221221-F-SZ127-0139
    Resolution: 5138x3670
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

