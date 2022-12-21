CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

Photo By Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Sharene Brown...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Sharene Brown arrive at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 21, 2022. Gen. and Mrs. Brown were greeted by Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, his wife Mrs. Heather Jacobus and Col. Mark McGill, 352nd Special Operations Wing commander. During the visit, the Browns thanked Airmen, Guardians and their families for standing watch throughout the year, especially during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott) see less | View Image Page

RAF MILDENHALL, England—U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Sharene Brown, spent time with Airmen at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 21, 2022, visiting the base for the first time since Brown became the service’s most senior uniformed member.



While here, Brown met with Airmen to discuss various topics at RAF Mildenhall’s strategic operating location, which help to ensure the national security of the U.S., allies and partners.



The visit gave Team Mildenhall the opportunity to highlight their innovative efforts in standing the watch and to hear directly from Brown on shaping the force as a multi-capable entity ready for any environment.



One of those topics was the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model – which builds high-end readiness and sustainability for the Joint Force. AFFORGEN balances today’s combatant commander needs, while building high-end readiness for the future.



“The goal for Air Force Force Generation is to drive discipline and better articulate how we operate as an Air Force,” Brown said. “With multi-capable Airmen, we must be light and agile. It’s a mindset.”



Brown also discussed intent, trust, empowerment, and Airmen executing the mission.



“What I’m focused on is how we can better articulate the mission,” Brown said. “AFFORGEN is going to help us articulate the impact on our force and fully drive discipline on how we deploy our forces.”



Brown also discussed that in order to drive change, the force must also drive culture.



“I’m also focused on how we can better take care of you,” Brown said. “Advocating for Airmen and their families is part of that.”



Brown emphasized the importance of looking out for each other. Taking the time to get to know Airmen throughout work centers and across the installation is a key part in supporting team members.



While Brown met with Airmen and senior leaders across the installation, Mrs. Brown met with Team Mildenhall spouses as part of the Five & Thrive initiative to hear firsthand the challenges they encounter as military families in England.



Five & Thrive focuses on five primary areas that impact military families – childcare, education, healthcare, housing and spouse employment.

While meeting with spouses, Mrs. Brown shared that together they could all drive change by meeting each other in the middle. She also learned about the primary challenges faced by families of the Exceptional Family Member Program unique to being stationed in England.



Led by the Thrive Team, a diverse group of spouses, Five & Thrive is an Air Force-wide program that aims to encourage, support and build thriving military families by tackling challenges and enhancing preventative measures through partnership and sharing best

practices.



Five & Thrive efforts are directly tied to military family readiness, resilience, and retention of the force with the goal of improving quality of life for Airmen and families.