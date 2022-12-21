CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Sharene

Brown arrive at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 21, 2022. Gen. and

Mrs. Brown were greeted by Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing

commander, his wife Mrs. Heather Jacobus and Col. Mark McGill, 352nd Special

Operations Wing commander. During the visit, the Browns thanked Airmen,

Guardians and their families for standing watch throughout the year,

especially during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.

Malissa Lott)

