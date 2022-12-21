Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families [Image 13 of 13]

    CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Sharene
    Brown arrive at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 21, 2022. Gen. and
    Mrs. Brown were greeted by Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing
    commander, his wife Mrs. Heather Jacobus and Col. Mark McGill, 352nd Special
    Operations Wing commander. During the visit, the Browns thanked Airmen,
    Guardians and their families for standing watch throughout the year,
    especially during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
    Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

