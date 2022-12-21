CSAF, spouse visit RAF Mildenhall, discuss Air Force future, taking care of Airmen and families

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. recognized Senior Airman Tyler Olsen, 67th Special Operation Squadron loadmaster as an outstanding performer, Dec. 21, 2022, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. While here, Brown met with Airmen to discuss various topics at RAF Mildenhall’s strategic operating location, which help to ensure the national security of the U.S., allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

