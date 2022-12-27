Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Hellenic Army Commander Lt. Gen. Choudeloudis Command Visit

    1st Hellenic Army Commander Lt. Gen. Choudeloudis Command Visit

    GREECE

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    1st Hellenic Army Commander Lt. Gen. Choudeloudis, gave remarks to the Hellenic and US Armies discussing the importance of the interoperability of the two nations at Camp Perissaki, Greece, Dec. 27, 2022. Gen. Choudeloudis was able to interact with the UAS Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Cavalry, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division. The 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by WO1. Colin Gerding)

    This work, 1st Hellenic Army Commander Lt. Gen. Choudeloudis Command Visit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

