Greek Elephant Walk

A 26 Ship elephant walk from the two nations at Camp Perissaki, Greece, During a visit from the 1st Hellenic Army Commander, Dec. 27, 2022. Lt Gen. Choudeloudis was able to interact with the UAS Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Cavalry, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division. The 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javier Arencibia)

