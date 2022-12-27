st Hellenic Army Commander Lt. Gen. Choudeloudis Command Visit

1st Hellenic Army Commander Lt. Gen. Choudeloudis, gave remarks to the Hellenic and US Armies discussing the importance of the interoperability of the two nations at Camp Perissaki, Greece, Dec. 27, 2022. Gen. Choudeloudis was able to interact with the UAS Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Cavalry, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division. The 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by WO1. Colin Gerding)

