CFAO Harbor Patrol

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class James Yeske, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, pulls a harbor patrol boat alongside another as his boat returns to CFAO White Beach Naval Facility after a check ride, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Location: OKINAWA, JP