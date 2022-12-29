WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class James Yeske, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, pulls a harbor patrol boat alongside another as his boat returns to CFAO White Beach Naval Facility after a check ride, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 00:59
|Photo ID:
|7574204
|VIRIN:
|221229-N-QY759-0127
|Resolution:
|7020x5014
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Harbor Patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT