WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guelmy Camacho, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, right, prepares a harbor patrol boat for check ride as Capt. Patrick Dziekan, left, CFAO commanding officer, goes over the underway pre-operation inspection list, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:59 Photo ID: 7574205 VIRIN: 221229-N-QY759-0056 Resolution: 7322x5230 Size: 3.33 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: UTUADO, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Harbor Patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.