CFAO Harbor Patrol

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guelmy Camacho, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, center, demonstrates harbor patrol boat radar operation to Master-at-Arms 1st Class James Yeske, right, and Capt. Patrick Dziekan, left, CFAO commanding officer, during a check ride, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|12.29.2022
|12.29.2022 00:59
|7574208
|221229-N-QY759-0117
|8256x5504
|3.07 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|UTUADO, PR
|1
|0
