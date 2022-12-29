Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Harbor Patrol [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAO Harbor Patrol

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tamika High, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) security department, directs a fishing boat away from CFAO White Beach Naval Facility waters, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: CLAYTON, GA, US
    security
    harbor patrol
    CFAO

