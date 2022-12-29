WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tamika High, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) security department, directs a fishing boat away from CFAO White Beach Naval Facility waters, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 00:59
|Photo ID:
|7574206
|VIRIN:
|221229-N-QY759-0088
|Resolution:
|6764x4831
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CLAYTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Harbor Patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
