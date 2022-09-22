Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City

    Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee position a training mannequin on the basket while conducting training evolutions on Lake Michigan, Sep. 22, 2022. STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City work together during search and rescue operations on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    This work, Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

