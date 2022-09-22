Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee position a training mannequin on the basket while conducting training evolutions on Lake Michigan, Sep. 22, 2022. STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City work together during search and rescue operations on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:39 Photo ID: 7574181 VIRIN: 220922-G-G0109-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.83 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.