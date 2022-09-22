Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City

Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee position a training mannequin on the basket while conducting training evolutions on Lake Michigan, Sep. 22, 2022. STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City work together during search and rescue operations on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)
09.22.2022
US
