Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee conduct training evolutions on the back of the 45' response boat-medium (RB-M) while a rescue swimmer from Air Station Traverse City suspends from the helo, Sep. 22, 2022. The crews train together to gain experience for new members increase skill levels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:39 Photo ID: 7574179 VIRIN: 220922-G-G0109-1002 Resolution: 4080x2362 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.