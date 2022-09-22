Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer from Air Station Traverse City [center] works the cable while crew members from Station Manistee render first aid during a training exercise on Lake Michigan, Sep. 22, 2022. From standard basket hoists to unique medical training scenarios, our crews have to work together to ensure that we train safely and efficiently for any situations that may arise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)

