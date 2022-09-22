Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City [Image 3 of 5]

    Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer from Air Station Traverse City [center] works the cable while crew members from Station Manistee render first aid during a training exercise on Lake Michigan, Sep. 22, 2022. From standard basket hoists to unique medical training scenarios, our crews have to work together to ensure that we train safely and efficiently for any situations that may arise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)

