Helo Exercises between STA Manistee and AIRSTA Traverse City

U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City conduct helo operations on Lake Michigan, Sep. 22, 2022. Air and station crews conduct training evolutions to ensure efficient and safe operations while on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Jonathon Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 00:39
|Photo ID:
|7574178
|VIRIN:
|220922-G-G0109-1001
|Location:
|US
