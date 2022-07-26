School Lunch Infographic

The USDA pandemic-era funding allowing students to receive free meals has expired. Students are expected to pay for meals this coming school year. Applications are now available to apply for free or reduced-price meals. See below for links to applications and how to manage your student's meal account.

