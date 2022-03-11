Marne Voice- What is your favorite thing about living in on post housing?

For this week's Marne Voice, some of our awesome on-post housing residents tell us what they love most about living in Family Housing. Share what you love most about living on-post through the 2023 Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Open now through Dec. 16. Your feedback will give our Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Army Housing Office the critical feedback needed to ensure your quality of life on-post is the best it can be. Visit your neighborhood's Family Housing Office for details.

