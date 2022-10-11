What Veteran do you look up to the most? Find out what our Dogface Soldiers have to say during this week’s edition of the Marne Voice.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:23 Photo ID: 7574108 VIRIN: 221110-D-AI640-049 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 202.92 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Voice- What Veteran do you look up to the most? [Image 17 of 17], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.