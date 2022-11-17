This weekend, the 3rd Infantry Division turns 105 years old! In this week's Marne Voice we're celebrating by hearing what some of our Dogface Soldiers love most about being part of the Marne Division.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 22:23
|Photo ID:
|7574109
|VIRIN:
|221117-D-AI640-320
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|189.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Voice- What's your favorite thing about being part of the 3rd ID? [Image 17 of 17], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS
