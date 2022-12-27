Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl [Image 14 of 16]

    UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment "Iron Thunder" noncommissioned officer talks the finer points of the air raid offense at the simulations center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division unit joined troops from across post as subject matter experts to greet student-athletes and staff from this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools.

