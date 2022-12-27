A 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment "Iron Thunder" noncommissioned officer talks the finer points of the air raid offense at the simulations center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division unit joined troops from across post as subject matter experts to greet student-athletes and staff from this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7574038 VIRIN: 221227-A-KV967-1017 Resolution: 2100x1680 Size: 1.83 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: ANAHEIM, CA, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Hometown: WESTWOOD, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl [Image 16 of 16], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.